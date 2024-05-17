Kickstand Ventures LLC. Invests $805,000 in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Kickstand Ventures LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VONE. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter worth about $40,738,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,633,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1,017.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 66,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after buying an additional 60,845 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,687,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,222,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VONE traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $240.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,722. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52 week low of $185.74 and a 52 week high of $241.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.00.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

