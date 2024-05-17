Kickstand Ventures LLC. Increases Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Kickstand Ventures LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises 1.9% of Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kickstand Ventures LLC. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $6,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OEF. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $251.66. The company had a trading volume of 80,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,474. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $190.41 and a 12 month high of $253.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.03.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

