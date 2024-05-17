Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Kickstand Ventures LLC.

Kickstand Ventures LLC. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 22,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,802,000. Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 39,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 21,789 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.65. 1,276,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,322,324. The company has a market capitalization of $56.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $169.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.54.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

