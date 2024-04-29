Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Cut by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,612 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Visa by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 36,626 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,536,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 88,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $22,940,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on V. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.58.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,874 shares of company stock worth $5,506,827. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $271.95. 1,693,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,899,014. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.14 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

