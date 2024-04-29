Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 724 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.40. 1,527,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,295,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $192.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.56 and its 200-day moving average is $150.90.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

