TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Altrius Capital Management Inc

Altrius Capital Management Inc decreased its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. TotalEnergies makes up about 2.0% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $7,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTE. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Motco raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TotalEnergies news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of TotalEnergies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TTE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,499,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,637. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $54.94 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $175.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.18.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTE has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

