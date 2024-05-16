Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Shares of OMGA opened at $2.28 on Monday. Omega Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $10.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.99.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.93 million. Omega Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 136.04% and a negative net margin of 1,868.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Therapeutics will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 7.0% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 508,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 33,242 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Etfidea LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury.

