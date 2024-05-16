iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Receives $134.00 Average PT from Brokerages

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.00.

IRTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $142.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

In other news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,261 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $153,791.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CTO Mark J. Day sold 1,475 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $179,891.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 64,412 shares in the company, valued at $7,855,687.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,261 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $153,791.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,655.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,052 shares of company stock worth $4,274,942. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 285.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 10,650.0% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 110.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth about $126,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $100.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $70.24 and a 12-month high of $132.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.44.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $132.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.14 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 69.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

