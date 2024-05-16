Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Director Sells $372,662.50 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.13, for a total value of $372,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,872,359.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Morningstar Trading Up 1.1 %

MORN opened at $300.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.15 and a 12 month high of $316.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $301.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.28.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $542.80 million for the quarter.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MORN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Morningstar by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Featured Articles

