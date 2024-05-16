Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on QLYS. StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on Qualys in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.23.

QLYS stock opened at $148.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.74. Qualys has a 1-year low of $115.62 and a 1-year high of $206.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.51.

In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $119,121.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,523,615.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $119,121.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,523,615.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $690,594.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,598,905.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,419,842 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 250,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,238,000 after buying an additional 80,079 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Qualys by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth about $3,731,000. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 83,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Qualys by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 89,802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,699,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

