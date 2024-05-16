iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Price Target Raised to $46.00

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.70) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.35) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.63) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of ITOS opened at $17.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.01. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $648.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.27.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.18. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 4,648.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 348.1% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 268.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

