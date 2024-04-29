Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Raises Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 15,548.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,202,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,776,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chevron by 7.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,166,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,761,223,000 after buying an additional 2,244,995 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $348,789,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 36.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,614,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,619 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 28.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,179,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $704,822,000 after purchasing an additional 923,119 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.25.

Chevron Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $166.33. 6,231,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,452,632. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $171.70. The company has a market capitalization of $308.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.66.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.