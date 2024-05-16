Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Spok Stock Performance
Shares of SPOK opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.23 million, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.27. Spok has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.95.
Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spok had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $34.91 million during the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at Spok
Institutional Trading of Spok
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spok by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Spok by 439.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spok in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Spok by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spok in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.
Spok Company Profile
Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.
Read More
