Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Spok Stock Performance

Shares of SPOK opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.23 million, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.27. Spok has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.95.

Get Spok alerts:

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spok had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $34.91 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spok

Institutional Trading of Spok

In other news, Director Todd J. Stein sold 25,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $464,611.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 696,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,483,735.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Todd J. Stein sold 25,927 shares of Spok stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $464,611.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 696,637 shares in the company, valued at $12,483,735.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Barbara Peterson Byrne sold 5,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $90,396.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,580.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spok by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Spok by 439.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spok in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Spok by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spok in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Spok Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.