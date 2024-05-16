Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Receives $433.28 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $436.93.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $414.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $385.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 236,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,322,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.9% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,105,000 after acquiring an additional 31,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

