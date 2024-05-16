Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.35.
VIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Telefônica Brasil Price Performance
Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.79. Telefônica Brasil has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $11.43.
Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.0373 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 47.62%.
About Telefônica Brasil
Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.
