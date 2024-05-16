Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.35.

VIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Telefônica Brasil Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 330,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 20.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399,318 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 67,414 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 1st quarter worth $650,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,222,562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 72,388 shares during the period. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 21.2% in the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 686,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 119,990 shares during the period. 5.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.79. Telefônica Brasil has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $11.43.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.0373 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

About Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

