Brokerages Set Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target at $5.11

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.11.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTON. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $5.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.50 to $2.53 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $3.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTON

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $38,960.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,428 shares in the company, valued at $453,217.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth $44,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $46,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Shares of PTON opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.84. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $9.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Free Report

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.