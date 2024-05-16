Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Receives C$3.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.88.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESI. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of TSE ESI opened at C$2.34 on Thursday. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$1.77 and a 1-year high of C$3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$427.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.10.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.14. Ensign Energy Services had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of C$430.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$444.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services will post 0.1998433 EPS for the current year.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

