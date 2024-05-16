Brokerages Set Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) PT at $32.60

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

Several brokerages have commented on IOT. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

In other news, insider John Bicket sold 80,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $2,720,459.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 379,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,142.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 72,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $2,798,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 194,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,191.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider John Bicket sold 80,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $2,720,459.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 379,518 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,142.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,575,763 shares of company stock valued at $55,980,568. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,225,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,682,000 after purchasing an additional 827,848 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Samsara by 18.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,639,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,584,000 after buying an additional 2,797,326 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 12.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,101,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,149 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Samsara by 102.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,628,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,959,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,445,000 after acquiring an additional 731,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

IOT stock opened at $42.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.88. Samsara has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of -79.36 and a beta of 1.58.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.56 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. Research analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

