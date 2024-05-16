Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Director John E. Koerner III Sells 17,000 Shares

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,968.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

LAMR opened at $121.82 on Thursday. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $77.21 and a twelve month high of $122.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.91.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.71). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The business had revenue of $498.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.78%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LAMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Institutional Trading of Lamar Advertising

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 3.6% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 1.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

