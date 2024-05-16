Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

VNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

NYSE:VNT opened at $40.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average is $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.57. Vontier has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $45.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Vontier had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The company had revenue of $755.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vontier will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.62%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Olstein Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $3,662,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,192,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 172,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 71,515 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 89.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 25,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

