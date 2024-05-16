Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,109.78 ($39.06).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($47.73) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($41.45) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($37.68) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($37.68) to GBX 2,950 ($37.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shell Stock Performance

Shell Announces Dividend

LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,807.50 ($35.26) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £179.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,316.06, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,757.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,606.16. Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,214 ($27.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,961 ($37.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,045.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shell news, insider Sinead Gorman acquired 18,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,494 ($31.32) per share, for a total transaction of £455,803.44 ($572,473.55). In other news, insider Charles Roxburgh purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,552 ($32.05) per share, with a total value of £76,560 ($96,156.74). Also, insider Sinead Gorman bought 18,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,494 ($31.32) per share, with a total value of £455,803.44 ($572,473.55). 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

