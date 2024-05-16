Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Receives C$9.10 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.11.
EQX has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th.
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
