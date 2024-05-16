Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.23.

WBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Webster Financial news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $95,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,658. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter worth $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Price Performance

WBS stock opened at $46.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.18. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $53.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

