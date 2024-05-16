Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Receives $18.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLE. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APLE opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $329.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.68 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.63%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

