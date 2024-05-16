The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Receives $29.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Vita Coco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Vita Coco from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens raised Vita Coco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Vita Coco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

In other news, Director Ira Liran sold 13,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $350,229.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 645,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,161,468.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 19,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $480,141.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 656,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,418,639.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ira Liran sold 13,998 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $350,229.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 645,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,161,468.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,536 over the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,931,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,922,000. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Vita Coco by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 121,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 41,374 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vita Coco by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 124,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 51,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vita Coco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,114,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COCO opened at $26.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.18. Vita Coco has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $33.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average of $25.12.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vita Coco will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

