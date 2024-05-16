Oppenheimer Trims Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Target Price to $59.00

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $59.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SLNO. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.33.

Shares of SLNO stock opened at $45.21 on Monday. Soleno Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $53.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.87 and a beta of -1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.70.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Soleno Therapeutics news, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 18,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $784,633.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,316,338.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc sold 750,000 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $35,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,668,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,534,845.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 18,980 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $784,633.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,790 shares in the company, valued at $6,316,338.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 776,373 shares of company stock valued at $36,940,260. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 8,418,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215,000 shares in the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 4,071,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,758 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,550,000 after purchasing an additional 840,000 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,160,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,325,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

