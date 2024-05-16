Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.96.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WOOF shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.85 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.50 to $2.70 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

WOOF opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.27. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $10.53.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 382,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 117.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 108.9% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 98,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 51,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 112.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 77,118 shares during the period.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.