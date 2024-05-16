Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Receives C$13.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.78.
D.UN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Desjardins increased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cormark increased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$13.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.
Get Our Latest Research Report on D.UN
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst
In other news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$17.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,337.97. In related news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,337.97. Also, Director Andrew Molson bought 80,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.19 per share, with a total value of C$95,676.00. Insiders bought a total of 265,300 shares of company stock worth $3,808,679 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 76.85% of the company’s stock.
About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- How to Buy the Dip and Sell the Rip on Your Stocks with Options
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 Hot Buyback Plans Supporting Price Action in 2024
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Stocks With Subscription Based Revenue Offer Inflation Protection
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.