Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Receives C$13.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.78.

D.UN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Desjardins increased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cormark increased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$13.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on D.UN

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

TSE D.UN opened at C$18.28 on Thursday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$14.50 and a 1-year high of C$30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of C$298.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.74.

In other news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$17.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,337.97. In related news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,337.97. Also, Director Andrew Molson bought 80,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.19 per share, with a total value of C$95,676.00. Insiders bought a total of 265,300 shares of company stock worth $3,808,679 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

(Get Free Report

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.