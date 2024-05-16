Analysts Set Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Target Price at $13.67

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.94.

Several research analysts have commented on SRAD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SRAD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sportradar Group Trading Up 10.3 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Sportradar Group by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,013,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,181,000 after purchasing an additional 819,078 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP raised its position in Sportradar Group by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 3,638,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,419,000 after purchasing an additional 909,933 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Sportradar Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 429,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 25,357 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in Sportradar Group by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 356,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 114,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,372,000.

Shares of SRAD stock opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.34 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33. Sportradar Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Sportradar Group had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $271.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.36 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sportradar Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.