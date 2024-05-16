Novavax’s (NVAX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NVAX. Bank of America raised Novavax from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novavax from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $12.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.14. Novavax has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $15.00.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novavax will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Filip Dubovsky sold 47,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $657,636.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,446.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,551,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,633,000 after acquiring an additional 978,873 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Novavax by 467.0% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,319 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management raised its holdings in Novavax by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 7,780,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,348,000 after buying an additional 1,450,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Novavax by 309.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 45,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

