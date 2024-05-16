Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Director Luis A. Gonzalez Sells 27,422 Shares

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 27,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $335,371.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Mission Produce Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AVO opened at $12.51 on Thursday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.33 million, a P/E ratio of 156.38 and a beta of 0.50.
Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $258.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.40 million. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 0.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mission Produce
About Mission Produce
Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mission Produce
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- How to Buy the Dip and Sell the Rip on Your Stocks with Options
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 Hot Buyback Plans Supporting Price Action in 2024
- Trading Halts Explained
- Stocks With Subscription Based Revenue Offer Inflation Protection
Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.