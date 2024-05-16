Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Director Luis A. Gonzalez Sells 27,422 Shares

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 27,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $335,371.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mission Produce Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVO opened at $12.51 on Thursday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.33 million, a P/E ratio of 156.38 and a beta of 0.50.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $258.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.40 million. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 0.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mission Produce

About Mission Produce

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVO. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Mission Produce by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,621,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,630,000 after acquiring an additional 327,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mission Produce by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,831,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,607,000 after purchasing an additional 29,822 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mission Produce by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 59,983 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mission Produce by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 26,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

