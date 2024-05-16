Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $265.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ONTO. Benchmark increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $242.00.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

NYSE:ONTO opened at $233.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.27. Onto Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $234.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 83.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 1,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $303,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 1,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $303,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total transaction of $7,019,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,324,136.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,370 shares of company stock valued at $7,789,583 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Onto Innovation

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

(Get Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.