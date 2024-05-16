Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Susquehanna

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Match Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Match Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Match Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $31.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.43. Match Group has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $49.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day moving average of $34.18.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 433.59% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,406,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth about $112,903,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Match Group by 17,295.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,155,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,678,000 after buying an additional 2,143,240 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Match Group by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,275,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,646 shares during the period. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,613,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

