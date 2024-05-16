Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HOMB. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens increased their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $24.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.61.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.11%.

Insider Transactions at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In related news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $57,228.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $540,041.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 215,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,128,691.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $57,228.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,606 shares of company stock worth $1,101,008 over the last ninety days. 7.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.3% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 12.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the third quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

