Short Interest in Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Drops By 29.6%

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,300 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the March 31st total of 274,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Bolloré Trading Up 1.6 %

BOIVF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,789. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average is $6.24. Bolloré has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96.

Get Bolloré alerts:

Bolloré Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Bolloré SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and industry businesses in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Bolloré Logistics, Bolloré Energy, Communications, and Industry segments. The company offers freight forwarding, railroad, and port services; and distributes oil products.

Receive News & Ratings for Bolloré Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolloré and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.