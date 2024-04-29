F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.89-$3.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $675-$695 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $695.85 million. F5 also updated its FY24 guidance to $12.52-$12.75 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $192.22.

F5 stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $182.13. The stock had a trading volume of 962,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,814. F5 has a 1 year low of $129.93 and a 1 year high of $199.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. F5 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.12, for a total transaction of $94,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.12, for a total transaction of $94,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,012,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $155,784.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,364.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,065 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

