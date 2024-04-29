PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 63,812 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the previous session’s volume of 28,406 shares.The stock last traded at $3.75 and had previously closed at $3.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Get PropertyGuru Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $586.48 million, a P/E ratio of -53.56 and a beta of 0.29.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. PropertyGuru Group had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PropertyGuru Group Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PropertyGuru Group stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PropertyGuru Group

(Get Free Report)

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services for developers. It also offers data and sales process automation products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PropertyGuru Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropertyGuru Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.