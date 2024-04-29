Bluesphere Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 21.7% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,596,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IVV traded up $2.13 on Monday, reaching $512.90. 1,704,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,793,544. The stock has a market cap of $439.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $514.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $481.96. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $405.54 and a 52-week high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

