ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, a growth of 67.5% from the March 31st total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
ReTo Eco-Solutions Price Performance
RETO traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.11. 86,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,182. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $73.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.96.
About ReTo Eco-Solutions
