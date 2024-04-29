Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 46,668,203 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 102,447,133 shares.The stock last traded at $188.41 and had previously closed at $168.29.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.32.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.13 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 36.1% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,152,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $202,528,000 after buying an additional 305,600 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tesla by 0.9% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,399 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,399,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 46.6% during the first quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,730 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 28.0% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Investment CO bought a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth $225,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

