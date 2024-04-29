Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNCRL traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $20.99. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,614. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average of $19.74. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.5234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%.

About Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026

synchronoss technologies (nasdaq: sncr) is the mobile innovation leader that provides personal cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices across the globe. the company’s proven and scalable technology solutions allow customers to connect, synchronize and activate connected devices and services that empower enterprises and consumers to live in a connected world.

