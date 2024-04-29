Obsidian Energy (OBE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Obsidian Energy to post earnings of C$0.27 per share for the quarter.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of C$173.30 million during the quarter.

Obsidian Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OBE stock opened at C$12.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.15. Obsidian Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.05 and a 52 week high of C$12.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$952.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$16.50 target price on shares of Obsidian Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$15.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Insider Activity at Obsidian Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Kristian Rodger Hawkins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.56, for a total transaction of C$231,112.00. In other news, Director John Brydson acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$177,172.50. Also, Senior Officer Mark Kristian Rodger Hawkins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.56, for a total transaction of C$231,112.00. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

