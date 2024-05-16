Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.130-0.160 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $536.0 million-$546.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $542.1 million.

Varonis Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $44.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $23.27 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day moving average is $44.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush raised shares of Varonis Systems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $12,854,863.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,715,662.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gili Iohan sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $985,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,552.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $12,854,863.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,715,662.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

