Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Director Sells $252,120.00 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total transaction of $252,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,039.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $172.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.61 and a 200-day moving average of $144.45. The company has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.35 and a 12-month high of $174.71.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 6,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alphabet from $141.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.60.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

