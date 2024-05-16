EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) President Sells $168,829.92 in Stock

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $129.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The stock has a market cap of $74.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.41.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in EOG Resources by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 6,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.1% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

