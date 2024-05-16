Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.55 Per Share

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.5533 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Thales’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Thales Stock Performance

THLLY opened at $36.16 on Thursday. Thales has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $36.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.13.

About Thales

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Defence & Security, Digital Identity & Security, and Ground Transportation Systems business segments.

