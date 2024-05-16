Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.55 Per Share

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.5533 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Thales’s previous dividend of $0.17.
Thales Stock Performance
THLLY opened at $36.16 on Thursday. Thales has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $36.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.13.
About Thales
