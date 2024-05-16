Insider Selling: McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) EVP Sells 800 Shares of Stock

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $273.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $275.90 and a 200 day moving average of $283.34.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

