American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.180-1.240 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Healthcare REIT also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.18-1.24 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AHR shares. Barclays began coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Healthcare REIT

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.84. American Healthcare REIT has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%.

About American Healthcare REIT

(Get Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.