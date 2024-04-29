Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

IHI opened at $55.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.46. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $59.14.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

