Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.193 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Scor’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Scor Trading Down 1.5 %

Scor stock opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.30. Scor has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $3.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.07.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Scor had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Scor will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, SCOR P&C and SCOR L&H. The SCOR P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

